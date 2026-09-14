Spanish un-civil war breaks out after Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz almost collide

Over the weekend, Spain’s Madring track welcomed Formula 1 back to Madrid after a 45-year absence. But Sunday evening would be anything but nostalgic for Spanish F1 fans after the Iberian nation’s top two drivers, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, were almost involved in a crash and then ended up trading accusations.

The incident that ignited the feud between Alonso and Sainz came when they almost collided in the first half of the race. Sainz had also made contact with two other drivers when pushing for an aggressive start.

“He squeezed me into the wall. (At) the start, he crashed into two people, now he squeezed me into the wall on breaking,” an unhappy Alonso was heard telling his race engineer on the team radio.