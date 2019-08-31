F2 driver Anthoine Hubert dies after crash in Belgium GP

Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert has died after a crash during the Belgium Grand Prix. He was 22.

We are devastated by the news of Anthoine Hubert’s tragic passing All our thoughts are with his family and friends He will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/IJtA9hyJNw — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2019

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, said in a statement on Saturday, “The FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car number 19, Anthoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35.”

“The driver of car number 12, Juan-Manuel Correa (USA), is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liège hospital. More information on his condition will be provided when it becomes available. The driver of car number 20 Giuliano Alesi (FRA) was checked and declared fit at the medical centre,” it added.

“The FIA is providing support to the event organisers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident.”

Footage of the accident appears to show Hubert slamming into the barriers on the far side of the circuit. A number of other drivers were involved in the accident.

Hailing from France, Hubert was last season’s GP3 champion. The Formula Two race, where he was racing this season, acts as the feeder championship to Formula One.

Former F1 driver Fernando Alonso posted on Twitter: “What a sad afternoon. I have no words. It hurts the heart. Rest in peace, champ.”

Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones. #F2 pic.twitter.com/NzLTSfqmqT — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 31, 2019

Devastating news from Spa today, the super talented Anthoine Hubert succumbed to his injuries after an accident in today’s F2 race. rest in peace Champion 🙏🏽😢 https://t.co/adDUDPeakI — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) August 31, 2019

Lewis Hamilton wrote on Instagram: “This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today.