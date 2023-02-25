scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

F1 tyre blanket ban would be dangerous, says Lewis Hamilton

The governing FIA said this week that new wet weather tyres that did not need blankets would be introduced from Imola in May.

Lewis HamiltonMercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Banning tyre blankets in Formula One from 2024 would be dangerous and a pointless exercise, seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Saturday.

The warmers provide immediate grip and performance but getting rid of them appeals for reasons of cost and sustainability.

The governing FIA said this week that new wet weather tyres that did not need blankets would be introduced from Imola in May.

Pirelli’s F1 head Mario Isola told motorsport.com during testing in Bahrain that plans to ban blankets entirely next year could be put to a vote after tests following the British Grand Prix in July.

Mercedes driver Hamilton told reporters the sport could be making a wrong move.

“I think it’s dangerous,” said the Briton.

“I’ve tested the no-blankets and there’s going to be an incident at some stage. So on a safety factor I think it’s the wrong decision.

“Also you have to drive multiple laps to get the tyres to work and the whole argument is that taking away the blankets is for going more sustainable, more green. In actual fact we’re just using more fuel to get temperature into tyres.”

Advertisement

Hamilton said a car with unheated tyres would be very twitchy, skating around on the surface.

“If there is someone else who is on tyres that are working, you could easily collide with them,” added Hamilton. “It’s a pointless exercise.”

Also Read
Ron Dennis, Dennis, McLaren, McLaren F1 chief, McLaren F1, Bernie Ecclestone, Ecclestone, F1, F1 news, Formula 1, sports, sports news
Zak Brown comes in as McLaren executive director, replaces Ron Denis
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz said he had tested the full wet tyres without blankets and they were “actually not too bad…if anything they were faster than the normal wets.”

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 19:47 IST
Next Story

Zeenat Aman asked why film stars struggle to make marriages work: ‘I know of girls who put up with things that normal people wouldn’t’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 25: Latest News
close