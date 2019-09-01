F1 to hold a minute’s silence for Anthoine Hubert ahead of Belgium GP

Formula One will hold a minute’s silence ahead of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix in memory of Anthoine Hubert who was killed in a crash during a Formula Two race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Saturday.

Advertising

The minute of silence will be observed at 1453 local time (1253 GMT) on the grid before the race gets underway at 1510, according to an official schedule.

A video paying tribute to the Frenchman will also be played on screens around the circuit.

Today we race. We do so with the heaviest of hearts, and we carry the memory of Anthoine throughout. Just like it was for Anthoine, racing is our passion and our dream. It defines us. So today we race for Anthoine. And today, and always, we honour him. pic.twitter.com/46MO41C6aT — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2019

The supporting Formula Three series, which shares the same paddock with Formula Two, will also hold a minute’s silence before the start of its second race on Sunday.

The crash that killed Hubert took place on the second lap of the race on Saturday.

Advertising

He had already gone off into the barriers when Juan Manuel Correa, unable to avoid the Frenchman, collided with his car at high speed at the exit of the Spa-Francorchamps track’s fast Raidillon corner.

Correa, who suffered fractures to both his legs and a minor spinal injury, has had surgery and is resting in intensive care.

Saturday’s Formula Two race was initially suspended before being abandoned.