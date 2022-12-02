scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

F1: Chinese Grand Prix canceled again over coronavirus pandemic

F1 extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix through to 2025 last year.

Formula One F1There will be 15 cars on the grid for a 21-race season split across seven rounds ( REUTERS)

Formula One confirmed Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a strict policy of lockdowns and entry restrictions during the pandemic.

“Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation,” F1 said in a statement.

“Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.”

