F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 Live Updates: Red Bull and Max Verstappen look ominous as F1 returns

Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, F1 Race Live Updates: The desert track has been barren for the Formula One champion Max Verstappen, who failed to finish three of his first four races there. However, on Sunday, he will have a great opportunity to end his desert drought as he will be starting from the pole in the season-opening race.
Ferrari clinched a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and appeared to be Verstappen’s top challengers for last year’s title. But after opening 2022 with two DNFs in three races, Verstappen recovered to win an F1 record 15 races in a dominating year.
Perez beat Leclerc to qualify second behind Verstappen under the floodlights. Leclerc was third and starts on the second row alongside teammate Sainz.
Bad news for motorsport fans in India after F1 failed to negotiate a broadcast deal within the country after their previous partnership with Star-Hotstar expired. The only way to catch the action is to subscribe to F1's direct-to-consumer mobile app and website, F1TV. A free 7-day trial is available.
After their seven-year dominance of the sport came to an abrupt halt last year, Mercedes have been forced to admit they do not have the kind of pace to contend at the top in yet another season.
With their drivers qualifying behind Alonso, whose team is a customer of their power unit, the disappointment seems to be setting in. Lewis Hamilton, vying for a record-breaking eighth world championship, will need to make do from seventh on the grid today.
As if Formula One had gone back in time, by about a decade-and-a-half, it is Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso who is causing the most excitement in the paddock.
Alonso was top in the second free practice session on Friday and is looking very quick in a competent car. The fact that he qualified fifth, ahead of both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell of Mercedes, would be considered an absolute coup one year ago.
Can he live up to the billing and use his explosive driving style to put up a show tonight?
After a tough start to last season, the challenge for Red Bull was weight distribution. They needed to shed weight, without causing too much understeer which Verstappen famously loathes. They managed to do it brilliantly, but seem to have perfected it ahead of this season.
Testing can, generally, be misleading. Especially given the fact that the teams were only given three days ahead of a 23-race season, the longest in the sport’s history. But even the most optimistic fans cannot deny that Red Bull and Verstappen are looking ominous for the chasing pack. (READ THE SEASON PREVIEW)
After an extremely competitive first session in qualifying, by Q3 on Saturday, Red Bull laid the marker they were expected to.
Verstappen pulled two furiously quick laps, his second lapping at 1:29:708 for pole. Teammate Sergio Perez was over a tenth of a second behind to lock out the front row for Red Bull.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz followed in third and fourth respectively. Leclerc, interestingly, chose not to finish a second lap in Q3, seemingly to conserve the soft tyres he may be starting this race on.
Formula One is back. Welcome to The Indian Express' live coverage of the F1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Catch all the latest updates, snap analysis, and all the notable lap times and overtakes as the race kicks off at 8.30 PM IST.