scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

F1 addresses abusive behavior of some fans at Austrian GP

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg has been sold out with 300,000 fans attending over three days.

By: AP |
Updated: July 10, 2022 5:53:58 pm
Formula One says it will discuss the “unacceptable” behavior of some abusive fans at the Austrian Grand Prix with the race promoter. (File)

Formula One says it will discuss the “unacceptable” behavior of some abusive fans at the Austrian Grand Prix with the race promoter. F1 said prior to Sunday’s race that it has received reports from other fans who said they were reportedly subjected to slurs and abusive comments.

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix,” F1 said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.”

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg has been sold out with 300,000 fans attending over three days. F1 said the abusive behavior of some fans “is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidencyPremium
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidency
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 bookedPremium
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 booked
Signs in what heads of state wear, or notPremium
Signs in what heads of state wear, or not
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxiesPremium
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxies

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
  • Tags:
  • F1
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 10: Latest News