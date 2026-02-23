Formula One: Latest rule changes require drivers to balance speed with the demands of energy management

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gets into his car on the third day of Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. (PHOTO: AP)

Imagine a world where Fernando Alonso never overtook Michael Schumacher at Suzuka, 2005 as he took his foot off the pedal a bit early to conserve energy, or where a young Max Verstappen never roared past Nico Rosberg at Interlagos, 2016 because the engine couldn’t handle it.

Formula One’s regulations have undergone a big change but as with every rule alteration, it’s not come without controversy. There is panic in the paddock over how difficult overtaking might be during this season with ‘energy management’ becoming a concern for multiple drivers.

It takes time to iron out all the wrinkles after a massive rule change, but some drivers don’t think this new era has begun on the right foot. New rules have been introduced for the chassis, engines and tyres, along with the adoption of sustainable fuel.