scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over assets

The case is expected to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Aug. 22.

Written by AP | London |
July 11, 2022 7:21:52 pm
formula one, f1, f1, bernie ecclestone, ecclestone, f1 ownership, f1 owner, f1 ceo, f1 news, sports newsAuthorities have authorized a charge against Ecclestone over his failure to declare overseas assets. (File)

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation following a government investigation into his overseas assets, British prosecutors said Monday.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said after reviewing evidence from the tax office, authorities have authorized a charge against Ecclestone over his failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds ($477 million).

Simon York, of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, said the announcement followed a “complex and worldwide” investigation into the 91-year-old businessman’s finances.

“The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than 400 million pounds of offshore assets which were concealed from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...
Indian roots, many career pivots, Apple Health VP knows everything finall...Premium
Indian roots, many career pivots, Apple Health VP knows everything finall...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...

The case is expected to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Aug. 22.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 11: Latest News