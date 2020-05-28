Follow Us:
Thursday, May 28, 2020
COVID19

Dutch Formula One Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

By: Reuters | Published: May 28, 2020 2:31:36 pm
Ferrari, Ferrari F1 championship, Ferrari fuel irregularity, Ferrari fined, Ferrari 50000 euros fine, Ferrari Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021. (Reuters/File Photo)

The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

The race at the seaside circuit would have been the country’s first since 1985.

“I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year,” Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers said on the race website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Pandemic turns Egyptian football player into a street vendor
Pandemic turns Egyptian football player into a street vendor
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 28: Latest News