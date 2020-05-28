Dutch Formula One Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021. (Reuters/File Photo) Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021. (Reuters/File Photo)

The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

The race at the seaside circuit would have been the country’s first since 1985.

“I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year,” Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers said on the race website.

