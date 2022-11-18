scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Sense of humour intact, Daniel Ricciardo says Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could be his last race in F1

"Hopefully you can see my good looks again next year to some degree," the Australian, who does not have a seat on the F1 grid next year, told media ahead of the season-ending race.

Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo during the press conference. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Australian Daniel Ricciardo recognised on Thursday that the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could be his last in Formula One as well as a farewell to McLaren.

The 33-year-old driver is leaving the former champions by mutual agreement after Sunday’s race at Yas Marina, with no race seats available at any other team for the eight times race winner.

“Mentally I’m not treating it like it’s going to be my last ever race, but it could be,” he told reporters.

“I know that nothing’s guaranteed in the future so I’m going out to enjoy it, I’m not going to get too, let’s say, emotional about the thought that ‘oh, is it the last one or not?’.

“I do want to enjoy it and take it for what it is.”

Ricciardo will have a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race after causing a collision with Haas’s Kevin Magnussen at the previous round in Brazil last Sunday.

“I normally go better when I have penalties so I actually asked for a five-place penalty, but three will do so there you go,” he joked.

The Australian, who will be replaced at McLaren by rookie compatriot Oscar Piastri, has been linked to possible reserve roles at champions Red Bull and Mercedes but he said nothing was confirmed.

“Progress is being made, we’ll see,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route
Advertisement

“Hopefully you can see my good looks again next year to some degree.”

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 10:42:02 am
Next Story

Those supporting radicalisation shouldn’t have a place in any nation: PM Modi

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 18: Latest News