Daniel Ricciardo to leave Red Bull at end of season

Daniel Ricciardo won from pole in Monaco this year. (Source: Reuters) Daniel Ricciardo won from pole in Monaco this year. (Source: Reuters)

Daniel Ricciardo will leave Red Bull at the end of the 2018 Formula 1 season. He has been with Red Bull since 2014 and won seven races during this time. The Australian is yet to announce his next team.

Ricciardo had joined the Red Bull family in 2008 as a member of their Junior Team, with whom he won numerous titles. He then made his F1 debut with HRT at the 2011 British Grand Prix.

After two seasons with the junior team Toro Rosso, Ricciardo was promoted to Red Bull Racing in 2014 and to date has brought the team seven wins and stodd on the podium 29 times with two pole positions and 904 championship points accumulated.

“We fully respect Daniel’s decision to leave Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and we wish him all the best in his future,” commented team principal Christian Horner. “We would like to thank him for his dedication and the role he has played since joining the team in 2014, the highlights of course being the seven wins and the 29 podiums he has achieved so far with us.

“We will now continue to evaluate the numerous options available to us before deciding on which driver partners Max Verstappen for the 2019 season. In the meantime, there are still nine races left in 2018 and we are fully focused on maximising every opportunity for Max and Daniel for the remainder of the season.”

