Confident of a good show, says Shaze Challengers’ coach A Muralidhara

Shaze Challengers domestic coach A Muralidhara believes that the team will be able to put up an exciting performance during the inaugural edition of the CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) League slated to begin on July 13 in Chennai. The team has Elena Timina as their international coach.

“We have some exceptional talent in our team with young guns, who are eager to prove their might in front of

the home crowd,” said Muralidhara.

“We have picked the team with a deliberate effort to keep the team youthful with also some players who bring great

experience to the team. We are geared up for the start and we are confident of some exciting performances,” added

Muralidhara.

The Shaze Challengers features rising star Manav Thakkar along with Soumyajit Ghosh. While Manav at 17 is the youngest male Indian star in the tournament, Soumyajit (24) has participated in two Olympics, one at London in 2012 and another at Rio in 2016.

In the Indian Women’s category, the Challengers have another 17-year-old in Moumita Dutta. Complimenting Moumita Dutta’s prodigious talent will be veteran Mouma Das.

In Andrej Gacina and Li Ping, the Challengers have a formidable duo to lead the challenge. Both aged 31, have the

potential to take their side to victory.

