Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
280 (48.5)
Bangladesh
vs
386/6 (50.0)
England
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs England Highlights: England win by 106 runs
Canadian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel puts Ferrari on top in final practicehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/motor-sport/canadian-grand-prix-sebastian-vettel-ferrari-top-practice-5771419/

Canadian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel puts Ferrari on top in final practice

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who won from pole position last year in Canada, lapped the sun-bathed island circuit with a best lap time of one minute, 10.843 seconds, posing a serious challenge to the Mercedes dominance.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race (AP)

Sebastian Vettel was fastest in final practice for the Canadian Grand Prix ahead of teammate Charles LeClerc on Saturday, signalling that Ferrari may be prepared to offer a challenge to the Mercedes dominance.

Vettel, who won from pole position last year in Canada, flashed Ferrari’s power advantage as the German lapped the sun-bathed island circuit with a best lap time of one minute, 10.843 seconds.

LeClerc, who topped Friday’s second practice, was 0.139 behind the four-times world champion but in front of the Mercedes’ of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton, bidding for a recording-equalling seventh win in Canada, was third fastest, bouncing back from a brush with the wall during Friday’s second free practice which sent the five-time world champion into the pits.

The Formula One championship leader, who topped the first practice but completed just eight laps in the second, had a routine error-free outing with his Finnish teammate following him on the timing charts.

Advertising

The two Mercedes, using upgraded engines for the Canadian race, were followed by the Red Bulls of Dutchman Max Verstappen and Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Topping two of the three free practices will provide Ferrari with a confidence boost as they try to end Mercedes domination in which Hamilton and Bottas swept the opening six races, including five in a one-two formation.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Let’s get physical and more diverse, says Lewis Hamilton
2 Watch: Racing Point’s Sergio Pérez almost runs over marshals at Monaco GP
3 Lewis Hamilton wins Monaco Grand Prix in the spirit of Niki Lauda