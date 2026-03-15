Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GPs in Formula 1 called off amid war in West Asia

The Formula One Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will not take place in April as was previous scheduled, the governing body International Automobile Federation (FIA) has said. The international body also said in its statement that the races won’t be replaced by any other next month.

US and Israeli attacks on Iran are continuing while Iranian drones and missiles have hit Middle Eastern capitals including Bahrain’s Manama, where team personnel would be staying in hotels. Airports in the region have closed, including Manama, with Iran threatening to block the key trade route through the Strait of Hormuz. Bahrain is also the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. “It has been confirmed today that, after careful evaluations, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will not take place in April,” said the FIA in its statement.