scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Audi entry is a ringing endorsement of F1’s new direction

The German carmaker, part of the Volkswagen Group, announced on Friday that it will enter Formula One from the 2026 season.

CEO of Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali, FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Markus Duesmann and Audi Chief Development Officer, Oliver Hoffmann unveil the new Audi F1 car. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Audi’s decision to enter Formula One from 2026 is a ringing endorsement of the sport’s new power unit rules and broader push to clean up its environmental footprint for a more sustainable future.

The German carmaker, part of the Volkswagen Group which is also lining up a second entry with premium brand Porsche, made the announcement at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

It came only 10 days after the sport’s governing FIA approved a new power unit from 2026 that had been widely expected to pave the way for the two VW marques to join the sport.

“I think it’s perfect timing due to the new rules that are established now for us to enter F1,” Audi chairman Markus Duesmann told a news conference.

“We have decided to be a fully electric car manufacturer and F1 changed the rules in a way that we can enter with a very high electric part of the powertrain, with renewable fuels and Formula One have installed a cost cap that makes it very attractive for us to enter now.”

Formula One already uses one of the most efficient turbo hybrid engines in the world and the next generation will retain the high-revving 1.6 litre V6s but with significantly more electric power and 100% sustainable fuels.

They will be less complex, with the rules doing away with the MGU-H element that recovers energy from exhaust gases, and less expensive with a cost cap imposing restrictions on development running.

Formula One is also aiming to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 2030, which Duesmann called a “boundary condition” for Audi’s entry.

Advertisement

“First of all, it’s a milestone,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“If we didn’t change the power unit (regulations), we wouldn’t have given the opportunity for new teams to come. It took time, but we made it.”

Audi, which has been in talks for a tie-up with Sauber who currently run as Alfa Romeo, and Porsche, expected to partner with Red Bull, will join Mercedes, Renault and Ferrari as the sport’s power unit suppliers.

Honda has officially withdrawn from the sport but continues to supply Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri with power units as part of a support deal that extends to the end of 2025.

Advertisement

Formula One has not had so many manufacturers since 2008, when there were six.

“We are totally convinced that the choice we have taken is the right one and will enable from a technological, sustainable and economic perspective to have and keep on board the actual teams and manufacturers and add more,” said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

The interest from the VW Group, which intensified its electric push in the wake of the ‘dieselgate’ scandal, also reflects Formula One’s surging popularity.

The sport has a fast-growing fanbase, with three races in the United States next year and four in the Middle East, fuelled by the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive that has brought in new and younger audiences.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

“It’s a great step, a great vision and I’m sure… (there) will be more and more people, more and more brands involved in Formula One to put and to raise the bar higher,” said Domenicali.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 07:26:20 pm
Next Story

Elton John and Britney Spears unite on a dance single

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 26: Latest News