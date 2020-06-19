Motorsports legend Alex Zanardi seriously injured in road accident again

Alex Zanardi (right) won the CART championship in 1997 and 1998. He also raced in Formula One from 1991-1994 and again in 1999. He had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash in 2001. (File Photo/Reuters) Alex Zanardi (right) won the CART championship in 1997 and 1998. He also raced in Formula One from 1991-1994 and again in 1999. He had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash in 2001. (File Photo/Reuters)

Race car driver turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi, one of the most beloved public figures in Italy, has reportedly been seriously injured again.

La Repubblica says Zanardi was transported by helicopter to a local hospital following a road accident in the Tuscan town of Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes on handbikes.

Repubblica says the accident involved a heavy vehicle. The 53-year-old Zanardi had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race in Germany. He was a two-time CART champion.

Alex Zanardi will inspire you Listen to him talk about his extraordinary life in this week’s podcast >> https://t.co/yl0P5D6RzI#F1 @lxznr pic.twitter.com/aI3oYwYlrx — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2020

Zanardi won four gold medals in handbike at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.

The Italian Olympic and Paralympic Committees had no immediate comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.