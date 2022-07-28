scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

4-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season

Vettel won the F1 title from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019.

By: AP |
Updated: July 28, 2022 4:23:44 pm
Sebastian Vettel, Sebastian Vettel retirement, F1 Sebastian Vettel, who is Sebastian VettelSebastian Vettel (File)

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.

Vettel won the F1 title from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019.

This season with Aston Martin, he has been largely unsuccessful with a best finish of sixth place.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said. “At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.”

