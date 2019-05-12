Toggle Menu
Mother’s Day: Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar and other sports stars celebrate ‘one true champion’ in life

Shikhar Dhawan recorded an emotional video with his mother along with few lines in Punjabi and posted it on Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar wishes her mother on mother’s day (Source: Twitter)

It is the time of the year when sweet messages and wishes flood Twitter and Facebook timelines with pictures of our favourite sportspersons with their mothers. This year, mother’s day falls on May 12 and has seen sportspersons celebrating one of the main ladies of their lives.

Celebrating that one mentor and coach in life who stood by their side, these sportspersons took to their respective social media accounts to wish their support system.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared an image with his mother where he wrote, “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made Mothers.” Following the trend, cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also wrote emotional posts of their moms.

 

Happy Mother’s Day Mumma … We are because of you @nasimamirza

However, Shikhar Dhawan’s mother’s day message stood out of the lot as he urged his followers to respect their mother for the hard work they have put in to make a difference in their lives.

