Mother’s Day: Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar and other sports stars celebrate ‘one true champion’ in life

It is the time of the year when sweet messages and wishes flood Twitter and Facebook timelines with pictures of our favourite sportspersons with their mothers. This year, mother’s day falls on May 12 and has seen sportspersons celebrating one of the main ladies of their lives.

Celebrating that one mentor and coach in life who stood by their side, these sportspersons took to their respective social media accounts to wish their support system.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared an image with his mother where he wrote, “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made Mothers.” Following the trend, cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also wrote emotional posts of their moms.

This Mother’s day, celebrate the one true champion in your life -your mother. She’s the one who’s always had your back, made sure you’re well fed and looked after. Thank your mom for all the love and care she’s given you. Thank you ma for everything you’ve done! #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/wu38q5AGQG — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 12 May 2019

Happy Mother’s Day mumma! You are an epitome of unconditional love & sacrifices. Love you beyond any limit. pic.twitter.com/gDEz1NGVEs — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 12 May 2019

How beautiful she is in and out happy Mother’s Day to the most selfless person I know and to all the mothers in the world #maavargakoinahi pic.twitter.com/EOOzdD6f7n — Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) 12 May 2019

Happy Mother’s Day to the best person ever! #happymothersday pic.twitter.com/JaAuRSOqDy — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) 12 May 2019

Someone rightly said, “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made Mothers.”#HappyMothersDay #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/ZLcrNIoPzF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 12 May 2019

Mothers are mothers…. no one can be compared or can take their place. Mankind will always be grateful to the god for giving us the best gift ever! #HappyMotherDay — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) 12 May 2019

Can’t describe in words how grateful I am for her presence and everything she has done for me.

Happy #MothersDay आई! pic.twitter.com/3LLNBDiVVh — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) 12 May 2019

There aren’t enough words to describe Mother pic.twitter.com/F8qP7hDfQD — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 12 May 2019

View this post on Instagram Happy Mother's Day Mumma … We are because of you @nasimamirza A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on May 12, 2019 at 1:31am PDT

Happy Mother’s Day to all you great moms 💕❤️enjoy and be special as you all are. Mommy love you endless 🙏🙏 — Courtney A Walsh (@CuddyWalsh) May 12, 2019

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mom’s out there. You have the most important job and we appreciate you and what you do for us ❤️ — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) 12 May 2019

However, Shikhar Dhawan’s mother’s day message stood out of the lot as he urged his followers to respect their mother for the hard work they have put in to make a difference in their lives.