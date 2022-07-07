Mother gives helping hand in final stride, son disqualified

In an unusual incident on Wednesday, a son was disqualified after his mother helped him cross the finish line. Runner Artem Burtsev was leading the 10 km event in the Russian Far Eastern region of Yakutia. He was fatigued and struggling. After seeing that, Burtsev’s mother stepped into the track and helped her son go across the finish line.

Artem Burtsev was given a silver medal as his mother helped him complete the race. It was very heart-touching to see how a mother helped her son reach the finish line but against the rules. However, Yakutia’s First Deputy Minister for Physical Culture and Sports, Alexander Bugaev stated, “When Burtsev crossed the finish line, his mother helped him… The decision was made by the panel of judges”.

Bugaev also said that if Burtsev feels that he is fit, then he can take part in the 5 km race on Thursday.

According to RT.com, a somewhat similar incident had occurred at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics where Derek Redmond, the Great Britain runner, had won his quarterfinal after achieving the fastest time in the 400m event’s first round.

In the 1992 Olympics, Derek Redmond tore his hamstring in the 400m semifinal. His father, Jim, ran onto the track to help him finish the race ❤️ (via @Olympics)pic.twitter.com/E04ui80rYK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2021

Redmond began well in the semis but with around 250 metres to spare, Redmond pulled his hamstring. Redmond wanted to finish his race as stretchers were brought over to him and his father Jim, broke the security and accompanied his son on the track.

Derek and Jim, in a memorable scene, finished the race together, the 65,000 audiences gave them a standing ovation. Though, similar to Burtsev, Redmond was disqualified for his act and officially, his performance was recorded as ‘Did not finish’.