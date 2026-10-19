Polio at 9 months, gold at 38: Mona Agarwal thanks grandmother for keeping faith

Mona Agarwal, a 38-year-old mother of two, contracted polio when she was nine months old. The third girl child of a hardware store owner and a homemaker from Sikar in Rajasthan, Mona was mentored and also supported by her paternal grandmother Geeta Devi with her savings.

On Monday, at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Japan’s Nagoya, Mona not only set a new Para Asian Games record of 250.0 in the 10-m Air Rifle Standing but also pipped her illustrious teammate Avani Lekhara, a two-time Paralympic champion, to the gold medal.

The 1-2 podium finish gave the country its first medals at this edition of the Para Asian Games, where India is chasing its tally of 108 from three years ago.

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Hours later, Mona dedicated the gold to her grandmother, who passed away 15 years ago. “Being born as a third daughter and then contracting polio at the age of nine months… I have heard that my parents were worried about how they would manage things. But then my grandmother said she would support my upbringing. She told me that only my willpower will help me cross all hurdles. I dedicate this medal to her,” Mona told The Indian Express over the phone.

Mona’s father, Prem Chand Agarwal, who runs a shop in Kathmandu, recalled how their lives were turned upside down when Mona contracted polio. “The doctor back then said he was ready to take care of Mona. But we declined. We got her operated on four times, but her condition did not improve. She has reached these heights with her hard work and willpower,” he said.

A twist of fate saw wheelchair-bound Mona switching from para athletics (discus, shot put and javelin) to shooting. Five years ago, her husband Ravindra Chaudhary, a former wheelchair basketball player, suffered a big setback. “My husband has always supported me in pursuing sports. When my son was two months old, my husband suffered a minor brain injury in a bike accident. I could not go far for training as he could not travel. As the shooting academy was less than a kilometre from our home, I thought of starting shooting. The initial challenge was to sustain the weight of the rifle,” she said.

The mother of seven-year-old daughter Aarvi and five-year-old son Avik believes she was destined to become a shooter. For, her progress in the sport has been phenomenal, given that she won a bronze at the Paris Paralympics in 2024 when Avani won her second gold medal.

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Tables turned

The Para Asian title came after a hard-fought, come-from-behind win. Mona topped the qualification with a score of 629.1, a new Para Asian Games qualification record. However, in the final, Mona was sixth after the second series before making her way to the top three in the elimination series. The tables turned in the last elimination series when Mona edged out Lekhara, 250.0 to 249.6.

Shooter Mona Agarwal celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 10m air rifle event. (Photo: Paralympic Committee of India) Shooter Mona Agarwal celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 10m air rifle event. (Photo: Paralympic Committee of India)

To win gold on Monday, Mona had to overcome another recent setback. “I suffered nerve damage in my spine due to the constant sitting position, but then I would spend time on rehab as well, strengthening to correct the posture as well as re-adjust the shooting technique,” she said.

Avani acknowledged the role Mona plays in bringing the best out of her. “It was a very competitive and close final where the top five shooters at different stages could have won. Mona and I push each other; we inspire each other to do better. I am happy to win silver for India and win a Los Angeles Paralympics quota place for the country too,” she said.

Mona believes healthy competition with Avani will only help them reach greater heights and secure more podium places. “Avani is a senior, but both of us learn a lot from each other. And to get 1-2 podium places for India is special for us,” she said.

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Mona is also grateful to her mother-in-law Brahma Devi, who takes care of her two children despite having her plate full. “My father-in-law is suffering from intestinal cancer. My mother-in-law takes care of him and my children too. Because of all the support, I am able to travel, train and win medals for India,” she said.