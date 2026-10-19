Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara win India’s 1st medals at Para Asian Games

Rifle shooters Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara won the first medals for Indian contingent at the Para Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya in a stunning one-two finish. While Mona claimed gold, Avani took a silver medal on what is the first day of the Para Asian Games. Mona claimed gold with a score of 250 which improved her performance from 6th position in the 2022 Asian Para Games to gold at the 2026 edition. She also created a new Asian Para Games record, surpassing Avani’s previous record of 249.6. Avani shot 249.6 to claim silver.

Avani was second in the qualification phase, behind compatriot Mona, who shot a Asian Para Games Qualification Record of 629.1.

Besides winning silver, Avani also secured a quota spot for the LA 2028 Paralympics. Mona had already claimed it at the World Championships.

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Who is Mona Agarwal?

Mona Agarwal is an Indian para-shooting athlete from Sikar, Rajasthan, born on 8 November 1987. She contracted polio at nine months of age, which affected both her lower limbs, but went on to build a career across different fields while pursuing her sporting ambitions.

Before taking up para shooting, Mona competed in para-athletics and para-powerlifting and also played a significant role in women’s sitting volleyball. In 2019, she captained Rajasthan’s women’s team to gold at the inaugural National Sitting Volleyball Championship.

She began competitive rifle shooting in December 2021 and quickly established herself as a promising talent. After winning a national silver medal in 2022, she earned bronze in the mixed team event at the 2023 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. In 2023, she also won gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the World Cup in Changwon, South Korea.

Shooter Mona Agarwal competes in the women’s 10m air rifle event. (Photo: Paralympic Committee of India) Shooter Mona Agarwal competes in the women’s 10m air rifle event. (Photo: Paralympic Committee of India)

Her breakthrough came in March 2024 at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in New Delhi, where she won gold in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 event with a score of 250.7, setting an Asian record and securing a Paralympic quota place for India. She went on to win the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, marking a major milestone in her international career. She also won silver in the mixed team 10m air rifle event at the 2024 New Delhi World Cup.

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In recognition of her achievements, Mona received the Arjuna Award in 2024. A mother of two, she has balanced family responsibilities with the demands of elite sport and continues to represent India in international para-shooting competitions.

Who is Avani Lekhara?

Avani sustained a spinal cord injury in a car accident in 2012, when she was 10 years old. Her father encouraged her to explore sport during her recovery. Inspired by Olympic shooting champion Abhinav Bindra’s autobiography A Shot at History, she began shooting in 2015, initially as a hobby during her summer vacation.

Shooter Avani Lekhara competes in the women’s 10m air rifle event. (Photo: Paralympic Committee of India) Shooter Avani Lekhara competes in the women’s 10m air rifle event. (Photo: Paralympic Committee of India)

Avani discovered a natural interest in the sport and gradually developed the technical precision, concentration and mental discipline required for international competition. Avani has also spoken about how shooting helped her build confidence and become more comfortable interacting with people.

Avani pursued a five-year law degree at the University of Rajasthan while managing her demanding training and competition schedule. Her journey has also made her a prominent voice for greater accessibility and inclusion in sport.