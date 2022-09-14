scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

MMA: Ritu Phogat ready to take on Tiffany Teo of Singapore after injury lay off

Ritu Phogat, who has a 7-2 record in her MMA career with three knockout wins and four wins be decision, will clash with Teo in the atomweight category.

My only goal is to become India's first woman world champion in MMA." Phogat feels her wrestling background helps her in the MMA cage. ( FILE)

Unperturbed by the defeat in her previous fight, India’s Ritu Phogat is ready to return to the MMA cage after a long injury lay-off against Tiffany Teo of Singapore in a ONE 161 clash on September 29 in Singapore.

The Indian wrestler-turned-MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter will return to action since competing in the final of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix in December last year. Phogat, who has a 7-2 record in her MMA career with three knockout wins and four wins be decision, will clash with Teo in the atomweight category. “I will be back in the ring after 8-9 months. The fight against Tiffany is going to be very entertaining, it’s going to be fight between grappler and a grappler,” Phogat said during a virtual media interaction on Wednesday.

“My opponent is a top fighter, she is the number one contender in atomweight. I have accepted her challenge. She is very experienced. My team and I have made game plans for her.

The Commonwealth Championship gold medallist in wrestling, Ritu had sustained a shoulder injury. “My last match I couldn’t win. I have learnt a lot from that loss. I injured my shoulder also so I wanted to recover completely and now I’m ready. I have implemented a lot of new things in my game.” On taking on the local favourite Toe, Phogat said:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra

“It doesn’t matter to me that the fight will be in her home ground I will try to beat her in her home.” The 28-year-old reiterated her aim to become a MMA world champion. “When I joined MMA that time my wrestling career was at the top and 2020 Olympics was also there but I wanted to do something different. I used to follow MMA since I was a child and I would think when some one from India will become world champion.

My only goal is to become India’s first woman world champion in MMA.” Phogat feels her wrestling background helps her in the MMA cage. “I am getting a lot of benefit because of my wrestling background, it is easier for me to execute a take down,” she said

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 08:02:07 pm
Next Story

This is what Ayurveda says about leaving oil in your hair overnight

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 14: Latest News