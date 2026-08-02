Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting legend who wins medals, helps teammates win too

There is barely any podium Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has yet to step onto. The Commonwealth Games has long ceased to be one of those pursuits. In 2014, an unassuming teenager arrived in Glasgow under the watchful eye of the legendary Kunjarani Devi and left with a silver medal. Twelve years later, she returned to the same city as one of India’s most decorated athletes, with Olympic, World Championships and Commonwealth Games medals already in her cabinet.

That she won her third successive CWG gold medal was par for the course. Even when not at her best, she lifted 190 kg, finishing 22 kg clear of the silver medallist. Yet, beyond the numbers, she revealed a side seldom explored — where she was not lifting weights, but lifting her compatriots’ morale with her words. Alongside head coach Vijay Sharma, Mirabai emerged as an integral part of India’s support system.

After returning to India on Sunday, she explained why that mentoring role has become second nature to her.

“Vijay sir has been our guide throughout the competition. I tried to support him. At times, my school of thought might differ from that of sir, so we would discuss things and develop strategies. At times, our Manipuri weightlifters also struggle with the language barrier. Because I speak the language, I help communicate the coach’s messages to them. Basically, I try to contribute wherever I can to make the job easier for our coach,” Mirabai told The Indian Express.

Five of India’s 11-strong weightlifting contingent were from Manipur — a state that continues to cement its status as the country’s weightlifting powerhouse.

Mirabai Chanu speaks to the media upon her return to the country after winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 48kg Weightlifting at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. (ANI Video Grab) Mirabai Chanu speaks to the media upon her return to the country after winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 48kg Weightlifting at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. (ANI Video Grab)

“I like helping others. This is not something new — I have always tried to help other lifters after my events are over, because seeing them do well brings me joy. I think it is very important that I extend help — and not just to increase our medal tally. I also want my fellow Indian lifters to perform to their fullest potential. If my cheering and guidance helps them do that, I am happy. At this Commonwealth Games, I tried motivating multiple lifters. It feels good when I can help them, because it gives me confidence as well,” the silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics said.

Coach Sharma believes Mirabai’s presence alone boosts the contingent’s morale, given her stature.

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“Mirabai Chanu is an icon of the country. We all know that, and so do the lifters. They are all inspired by her. So, when someone like Mirabai is trying to motivate them, it really helps because it means a lot to the lifters that a legend like her is actively trying to contribute to their medals. Moreover, she also helps in communication. The Manipuri athletes find it a bit difficult to understand instructions at times — so, if not for Mirabai, my task would be a lot more difficult,” he told this newspaper.

The pair work together at the Weightlifting Warriors academy as well.

“It was Vijay sir’s and my dream to have an academy where we would train only female lifters, because this is a sport that women seldom pick. So, we started that academy. When I train them, I reminisce about my childhood days. I share my experiences with them.”

Focus on Asian Games

Despite completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals, one prize still eludes Mirabai: an Asian Games medal. She finished fourth in Hangzhou three years ago. In a couple of months’ time, she will have another chance to set the record straight.

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“I have won every medal that I wanted to win, save for one — an Asian Games medal. I am completely focused on that,” said Mirabai.

Sharma also sounded confident when he said, “Our main worry at the Commonwealth Games was making the weight division. It was 48kg this time, whereas in the previous edition, it was 49 kg. That drop does make a difference. Despite competing in 48kg, she did an incredible job. At the Asian Games, the field will indeed be very competitive, but she will get to compete at 49 kg. Given how she competed at the Commonwealth Games, I am really confident about the Asiad.”