Mirabai Chanu wins silver to give India an Asian Games weightlifting medal after 28 years

Nagoya: From left, South Korea’s Shin Jaegyeong, India’s Mirabai Chanu and Thailand’s Kaeosingkhon Suthasini arrive to compete in the Women’s 49kg Group A weightlifting final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

There was one medal missing from Mirabai Chanu’s collection. And for years, it sat there like an unfinished sentence.

She had won Olympic silver, become a world champion and collected Commonwealth golds. She had lifted her way through triumphs, failures and injuries to become one of the most dependable faces of Indian sport.

But there was no Asian Games medal. Now there is.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Chanu won silver in the women’s 49kg category in Nagoya on Wednesday, completing a full set of the major medals. She also became India’s first Asian Games weightlifting medallist since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998.