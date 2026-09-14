For Mirabai’s missing Asiad medal: with gold far out, head-to-head with Fang Wan-ling imminent

For Mirabai Chanu, the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 will be her 4th attempt at an Asian Games medal. (File photo by AP)

For nearly three years, Ri Song-gum disappeared.

There was no retirement, no long injury lay-off. The North Korean weightlifter simply vanished from international competition when her country withdrew from global sport during the pandemic.

When Ri returned, she was stronger than ever.

For Mirabai Chanu, chasing the one medal missing from her glittering collection, that is the problem. Ahead of her is Ri Song-gum, the two-time defending champion and world-record holder, chasing a third consecutive Asian Games gold. Behind, or alongside, her is Fang Wan-ling, a two-time Olympic finalist who can push the total to 200kg. Even then, Mirabai can finally win the medal that has so far eluded her by simply matching or coming close to her personal best.