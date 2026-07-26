Mirabai shatters records and wins India’s first gold of 2026 CWG

Mirabai Chanu has won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal and India’s first gold of Glasgow 2026 as she shattered Games and Commonwealth records in a dominant display on Sunday. Mirabai had a best lift of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk to lift a total of 190kg overall.

Mirabai had started off by listing 82kg as her first lift in snatch, which was already been a Games record and, naturally, head and shoulders above those listed by the rest of the 10-woman field.

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