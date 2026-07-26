Mirabai shatters records and wins India’s first gold of 2026 CWG

Mirabai Chanu has won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal and India’s first gold of Glasgow 2026 as she shattered Games and Commonwealth records in a dominant display on Sunday. Mirabai had a best lift of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk to lift a total of 190kg overall.
Mirabai had started off by listing 82kg as her first lift in snatch, which was already been a Games record and, naturally, head and shoulders above those listed by the rest of the 10-woman field.
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She wasn’t succesfull in her first attempt but then made it look almost effortless with her second. She then went on to break the Commonwealth record itself with her third lift of 85kg. It was the same for her clean and jerk, she listed a Games record 105kg as her first lift. She failed in her first attempt but then did it with her second.
Mirabai has thus won an incredible hat-trick of Commonwealth Games golds. her first CWG medal also came in Glasgow — a silver that she had won at the 2014 Games. She then improved that to a gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast CWG and then defended the title at Birmingham 2022. She also won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, the first Indian to have achieved the milestone.
Mirabai was competing pretty much in a world of her own. The next best first lift in snatch was 71kg by Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria, who eventually went on to win silver. Her best lift came in her second attempt at 75kg, 10kg below Mirabai’s best attempt in snatch. For clean and jerk, Mirabai was the only lifter whose weight was in three figures. The next best Nyong’s 93kg. The Nigerian won silver with a total lift of 168kg while Malaysia’s Irene Jane Henry won bronze with a lift of 167kg.
More to come…