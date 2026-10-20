Archery’s ‘Mr. Perfect’ on what it took to achieve 600/600

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Dutch Compound archer Mike Schloesser shot every arrow into 10 at the APL Finals for Mighty Marathas. This other time, back in 2015, he shot 600 out of 600 — and is currently the Compound mixed team World champion

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 05:56 PM IST
Mike Schloesser shot every arrow into 10 at the APL Finals for Mighty Marathas. (APL)Mike Schloesser shot every arrow into 10 at the APL Finals for Mighty Marathas. (APL)
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Compound archery legend Mike Schloesser describes Hyderabad Biryani that he has discovered on his latest Indian visit as perfection.

Then there is that moment when he realised fellow archer, a Recurver, Gabriela Bayardo, was ‘the one’, which might tick the box as ‘perfect’. Or the moment when he realised the import of bringing a baby into this world, knowing keeping it happy and healthy amounted to perfection. And then, there was that 600/600 from 2015 — that now seems a very long time ago.

Shooting alongside India’s talismanic Dhiraj Bommadevara for Mighty Marathas in the archery Premier League (APL) final on Sunday as they defeated Kakatiya Knights, Schloesser, shot a terrific 80/80 once more. But memories of that world-record 600/600 that made him ‘Mr Perfect’ at age 21, are not about feeling perfect, but of his friend’s voice shooing away media persons to try to cocoon Schloesser’s concentration at Nimes, France.

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This meant hitting the 10-ring over 60 arrows — and he has repeated the feat 3 times thereafter officially, twice in Taiwan and once at Macau. The APL final format is a team event, but India got its own tiny glimpse of what ‘perfect’ entails when he fuelled the Mighty Marathas to the APL title, shooting 80/80. Schloesser recalls the OG 600/600 actually came while he was still sleepy.

Mighty Marathas archer Mighty Marathas in action during Archery Premier League. (APL) Mighty Marathas archer Mighty Marathas in action during Archery Premier League. (APL)

“It was a 7.30 am start and I’m not a morning person at all. So till the first 30 arrows (out if 60), I had just started to wake up, but feeling sleepy still,” Schloesser recalls. There was a funny memory though. “I was shooting well. And at the halfway mark at 300 (30x10s), people started congratulating me and media persons started following me. That’s when I heard my friend shouting at them to let me focus, and stay away from me,” he laughs.

ALSO READ | How India’s archers mastered the wind for medals in Asian Games

One friend – trying to protect his peace — his enduring and slightly amusing memory of the world record.

Does the ‘zone’ feel spiritual?

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“You are kinda in a flow. The routine is on auto-pilot. You are just doing your own thing,” he says of a mental state when thoughts of being in a zone, didn’t cross his mind. “Then ofcourse I started getting nervous. But there was never fear of missing a good arrow or 10,” he vividly recalls.

It had been a good launchpad for someone who started archery at 4, prompted by both archer parents in the Netherlands. “Yes I think it’s one of the great achievements. But I think we celebrated with a good lunch or something. I don’t remember, it’s been a long time,” he says.

Mike Schloesser scored 600/600 in APL Finals for Mighty Marathas. (World Archery) Mike Schloesser scored 600/600 in APL Finals for Mighty Marathas. (World Archery)

Success at 21 kept him level-headed, and he didn’t quite think he should shift to Recurve — back then the only Olympic bow. “Ironically I started archery on Recurve for first 4-5 years. But shifted because I was more suited to Compound. But no, not really, never thought of switching to Recurve to win Olympics. I was in a happy place. And happy where I am,” Schloesser says.

Perhaps meeting his future wife, was the best thing archery offered as a spin-off. And now he’s a young father. “It’s good to be with someone who understands why I need to practice all the time. On not so good days it’s easy to bring archery to the dinner table. But we decided to try and leave it outside the house,” he says.

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Fatherhood put some things in perspective. “In archery, we are constantly competing at higher level. But when you bring somebody into the world, keeping them happy and healthy becomes the biggest goal.”

Schloesser comes from windy Holland. “You just have to accept them. It’s second nature now, because you shoot in winds all the time. I learnt to cope. But not a big fan of winds,” he admits.

When he shot at Antalya for his World title in 2013, he remembers dire winds. “It was so bad we had to sit on our knees in between arrows. Properly unsafe. It was crazy but I walked out with a big smile, and was asked ‘Why are you so happy?’ I said ‘wind is my forte’.” You need to meet it, to beat it, he reckons.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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