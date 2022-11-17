Mick Schumacher, son of Michael Schumacher, to part ways with Haas F1 team, without a drive for 2023

Son of record seven time world championship winner Mick Schumacher, Mick has announced that he’ll be parting ways with Haas after they decided not to renew their contract with him. The German took to his social media on Thursday to announce that the upcoming Abu Dhabi GP will be his last race with the US owned Haas.

“This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 team,” he wrote. “I don’t want to hide the fact that I’m very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got difficult, I realised how much I love this sport.”

He further added, “The chapter is anything but closed for me.”

Having won the F2 championship in 2020, Schumacher joined Haas for 2021 to race alongside Nikita Mazepin.

“I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years,” Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner said.

“Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team – culminating in his first Formula 1 points-scoring successes earlier this season. While choosing to go in separate directions for the future, the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond.”