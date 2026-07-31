‘We don’t have an MS Dhoni’: Vaughan on Stephen Fleming taking England job

Stephen Fleming Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings during press conference after the Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on April 5, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has backed Stephen Fleming’s appointment as the men’s team Test coach, but added that he may not have a captain like MS Dhoni to work with in the setup.

Fleming, who was appointed the Test coach on Thursday, formed a successful coach-captain partnership with Dhoni and helped Chennai Super Kings win five IPL titles and two Champions League titles over 17 years.

“We’re in a bit of a mess, but I’m sure Fleming will get it right. I’m sure he’ll get the team performing,” Vaughan wrote in his Telegraph column.

“Fleming is very well respected, renowned for being a very good manager and tactician. I’ve seen him at the IPL and one of the problems he might discover in English cricket is that we do not have an MS Dhoni to be his captain. Dhoni ran the ship at CSK (Chennai Super Kings), and Fleming had some really good backroom coaches as well. Eric Simons was a wonderful bowling coach for him, a master at getting the white ball to swing. His team was built around skill with the ball, not express pace. I wonder whether that is an indication that the skill side of bowling will come back into the England Test team rather than just out-and-out speed,” he added.