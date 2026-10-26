Aamir Khan, soap operas, Naagin dance: Why archery legend Mete Gazoz loves India

His teammate Ojas Deotale, a former Compound archery World champion, taught him the Naagin dance. Turkey’s former Olympic and World champion Mete Gazoz learnt the whole set of steps and reckoned he had stepped into Pop Culture Wonderland.

The Recurve archer, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and a world title at Berlin 2023 has earned enormous fame through his exploits in the sport. But coming to India recently for the Archery Premier League (APL), and spending time with his team Rajputana Royals, brought him enormous joy, as India – in his star-struck eyes – was also the land of Aamir Khan.

“Aamir Khan – he’s my favourite! I grew up loving Bollywood action movies because heroes would do crazy stunts – jump from tall buildings, leap from one rooftop to next and make anything seem possible,” he would say, recalling Aamir’s fight scenes from films like Ghulam and Sarfarosh, which were repeat watches on video when he grew up.

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Some scenes in Indian soap operas defied logic (and physics), and left him in splits while watching in Turkey. He binged on them before bingeing became a thing.

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“I watched Indian dramas over and over again. Once, a person slapped another and they completed a full rotation on impact dramatically,” he recalled with laughter.

He knew it didn’t happen in real life, but Mete grew up thinking of India as warm, emotional but a little barmy and dramatic in its entertainment exports. “I loved it so it was good to visit the country.”

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His stay in Hyderabad brought more than an opportunity to interact with Indian archers who are doing really well at this point of time. It was understanding the culture, fame and glamour that left a deep imprint on his mind.

Mete’s father was also an archer so he started early. But what really had him captivated was the one archer as famous in Turkey as Aamir or Amitabh Bachchan.

Natalia Nasaridze was a Georgian recurver who represented Turkey at the Olympics four times, won three European tites, and inspired a young Mete. “She was our first sports hero,” he recalls.

Shooting to fame

Pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec might’ve come to prominence for his relaxed casual saunter to silver at the Paris Games and become an instant celebrity. But Turkey had already gone mad celebrating Mete’s unexpected gold in Tokyo as the country emerged from the lockdown.

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“Everything changed after the gold. I couldn’t walk on the streets,” he remembers. “Yusuf is cool, but his fan following is older. My fans are the young Generation Z.”

Ranked 3 now, aged 27, Mete enjoyed the time pressure and teamwork in the APL, but jokes there’s a crazier format that an archery tournament can adopt.

Clear the range, get archers to aim. “Then switch off the lights and hit a 10 in the dark,” he laughs.

His own pre-Olympic training had been exacting.

“You shoot 6 arrows. Then dash to the gym for some gym moves, then go pull out your arrows from the target, run right back, take 60 seconds and shoot 6 arrows again,” he recalls. This went on for 10 circuit runs.

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Mete is uniquely the holder of all three titles – Olympic, World and European – at the same time, and tended to be quiet, with an aloof champion vibe, complete with mysterious anime tattoos, until he landed in India.

“Here you shoot as a team, make up time for the Compound archers who take longer. But also, you actually talk to archers from different countries, which I never did earlier,” he says, as he gorged on butter chicken and seekh kebab. But the real ice-breaker? “The Naagin dance!” apart from all of Aamir’s dance moves.