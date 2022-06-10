scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Mary Kom withdraws from CWG trials after sustaining leg injury

The 2018 gold medallist, Mary, fell down in the first round of the bout.

By: PTI |
June 10, 2022 5:47:07 pm
Mary Kom bows after the result of her Round of 16 bout is declared (Twitter/TeamIndia)

Veteran Indian boxer MC Mary Kom was on Friday forced to withdraw midway through her Commonwealth Games 48kg trial after sustaining a leg injury.

The six-time world champion injured herself in the first round of the 48kg semifinals.

Haryana’s Nitu thus advanced to the finals of the CWG trials at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium here.

The 2018 gold medallist, Mary, fell down in the first round of the bout. The 39-year-old tried to keep going but after a couple of punches struggled to keep balance as she clutched her left leg.

She had to be carried out of the ring with referee announcing a win for Nitu by Referee Stops the Contest (RSCI).

She has been taken to the hospital for scans. The most decorated Indian boxer had given the World Championships and Asian Games a miss to concentrate on the CWG, which is to be held in Birmingham next month.

