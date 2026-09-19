Manu Bhaker after leading India at Asian Games parade: ‘Missed Jaspal sir a lot’

Manu Bhaker was one of two flagbearers for India at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games, along with kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat. The 24-year-old said that she missed her late coach Jaspal Rana on the occassion, with these Games being pretty much her first big multisport event since his death.

“Missed Jaspal sir a lot today. It was indeed an emotional day without his presence by my side,” Bhaker said after the ceremony in Nagoya, according to PTI.

Rana died in June this year after a brief illness aged 49. He had reportedly undergone a heart procedure at a Delhi hospital a week before that after he had returned from the shooting World Cup in Munich. He played a pivotal role in shaping a new generation of Indian shooters. Most notably, he coached Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and was widely credited with helping revive her career ahead of the Paris Olympics, where she won two bronze medals.