Manisha one win away from becoming India’s first women’s wrestling world champ

Manisha Bhanwala doesn’t have an expressive personality but the 29-year-old from Jind, Haryana, transforms when she takes the mat.

At the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Manisha’s win over Altyn Shagayeva in the women’s 59 kg semi-final eased the disappointment of Asian Games champion Sujeet Kalkal’s loss in the men’s 65 kg quarterfinals.

Manisha pinned the home favourite to become the third Indian woman wrestler to reach the title bout in the current edition and confirmed the fourth medal for India after Tanu Sharma won bronze in the 72 kg category.

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After competing at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in the 57 kg category and losing to Japanese legend Akari Fujinami, Manisha was totally focused on the World Championships.