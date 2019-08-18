Manipur: Assam Rifles archery team bags 5 Gold medals in World Police and Fire Games in China

Three archers of the Assam Rifles archery team bagged a rich haul of five Gold, three Silver and one Bronze medals at the World Police and Fire Games held in Chengdu, China which concluded Sunday. The team was trained by 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of headquarter of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), Manipur.

The PRO IGAR (South) in a statement informed that archer Rifleman G Robert Sharma, who hails from Manipur, clinched three Gold medals in compound bow archery events while Rifleman Z Demo from Nagaland bagged one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medal in wooden bow events. Rifleman S P Lydia, who hails from Manipur, won one Gold and two Silver medals in the woman’s category in wooden bow events.

While Rifleman Sharma had won three Gold medals in the previous edition of the game held at Los Angeles in 2017, the other two archers participated for the first time at the international level, the PRO statement added.

Each Archer could participate in only three archery events at the games. The three archers participated in the Bare Target, Field Archery and 3D Archery events winning medals in each of the three events they participated in.

A reception and felicitation ceremony are being planned for the archers on their return to Imphal, the PRO said.