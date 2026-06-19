Manika Batra questions her exclusion from Asian Games 2026 Table Tennis squad

Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra has raised concerns about the selection of the Table Tennis squad for the Asian Games on Thursday.

Manika was excluded from the squad and was named in reserves alongwith Swastika Ghosh. She was excluded due to her absence from domestic events because of which she does not feature in the Table Tennis Federation of India rankings.

“My exclusion from the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, not only because of the outcome, but because of the manner in which the selection criteria appear to have been interpreted and applied. No specific reason has been communicated to me,” Manika said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the TTFI said it selects players based on international and national rankings. “The selection process ensured that India’s highest-ranked and most consistent performers earned the opportunity to represent the country at Asia’s biggest multi-sport event,” said TTFI. As per the selection policy drafted in 2023, 50 percent weightage is given to national rankings, 40 percent to world rankings and 10 percent is left to the discretion of the selection committee.

“As per publicly reported information, the selection framework is understood to be based on a combination of World Ranking, National Ranking, and Selection Committee discretion. If this is indeed the case, then transparency requires that each component and its application be clearly explained to the athletes concerned,” Manika said. “I also note that during the previous Asian Games selection cycle, players who were outside similar ranking thresholds in both World Ranking (beyond the top 50) and National Ranking (outside the top 10) were still included in the squad under special considerations and were given special privileges. This makes it important that the present selection clearly explains how the same or similar principles have been applied or not applied in my case.”

Currently, Manika is India’s number two in women’s singles ranked world number 51 in International Table Tennis Federation rankings behind Sreeja Akula who is ranked six places above her at 45.

“With respect to World Ranking, I am currently World No. 51, having moved just outside the Top 50 very recently. The margin is extremely narrow, and I remain very close to that bracket. I have not dropped to a distant range; rather, I am at a marginal difference where movement in either direction can occur within a single ranking cycle. In such a context, I find it difficult to understand how this alone becomes a decisive factor outweighing long-standing performance at the highest level. It is also important to highlight that international ranking points operate on a rolling system, where older points are replaced and removed as part of the cycle,” Manika asked.

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Manika is one of the trailblazers of the Indian table with multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and a historic mixed doubles bronze at the 2018 Asian Games. She also became the first Indian paddler to enter the round of 16 of the Olympics and Asian Games.

She sought detailed explanation on her non-selection and asked Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the leadership of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to intervene.

“I have formally sought a detailed explanation regarding my non-selection, including the complete basis of the decision, applicable norms, selection criteria, and the manner in which each factor was weighted in my case. I expect a clear, structured, and factual response supported by documented criteria.I respectfully request the Hon’ble Sports Minister and the leadership of the Indian Olympic Association to kindly look into this matter to ensure that the process is transparent, consistent, and fair to all athletes. I am seeking full clarity and accountability so that there is no ambiguity in how selection decisions are made at the highest level,” concluded Manika.