scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Manika Batra bows out in semifinals of Asian Cup TT

The ace Indian woman paddler had earlier shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday

Table TennisManika Batra in action (Reuters)

Star paddler Manika Batra’s dream run in the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament ended as she went down fighting against fourth seed Mima Ito of Japan.

The unseeded Manika, who became the first Indian to reach the semi-finals of the continental tournament, lost 8-11 11-7, 7-11, 6-11,11-8, 7-11, (2-4) to the world No.5 Japanese paddler. World No. 44 Manika had earlier defeated world No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 in the quarterfinals at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium.

Manika has already ensured the best finish by an Indian in the 39-year-old history of the Asian Cup after Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan had finished sixth in 2015 and 2019 respectively. The ace Indian woman paddler had earlier shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The USD 200,000 event features the top 16 players in the men’s and women’s singles from the continent based on world rankings and qualifications.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
In ‘In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India&#8...Premium
In ‘In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India&#8...

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 02:24:33 pm
Next Story

Extreme weather events to rise manifold in India due to climate change: IIT-G study

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 19: Latest News