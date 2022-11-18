Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman to reach semifinals of Asian Cup

She was off-colour at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, had an extremely poor outing at October’s World Table Tennis Team Championships in Chengdu, China and couldn’t find her rhythm at the WTT Champions tournament in Macao.

After the highs of the 2018 Commonwealth Games where she won a total of four medals including two gold, Manika Batra seemed to have lost her winning edge. Her lacklustre semifinal loss to Sutirtha Mukherjee at the National Games in September was a further indication of something amiss in her game. Over the last two days, she has begun to show her old spark.

On Friday, Manika became the first Indian woman to reach the semifinals of the Asian Cup table tennis tournament with a 4-3 win over World No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei. Currently ranked 44th in the world, Manika took a 3-1 lead in the match, and lost the next two games before fighting her way back to win the decider 11-9.

“She (Szu-Yu) is a great player. I lost to her in the World Team Championships recently but this time, I changed my strategies and they paid off. Today’s win has given me confidence,” Manika said after her win.

I am really happy beating world no. 7 in the TT Asia Cup , will just continue playing my best and keep this focus for next rounds. This is my 3rd win against Chinese player recently.

While her quarterfinal victory needs to be celebrated, it’s her Round-of-16 victory that made heads turn. She shocked World No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a 7-game thriller.

For an Indian to beat a Chinese top-10 player is said to be the ultimate high, but for Manika, it seemed routine. In the tense final game, she looked unfazed, finally taking game 11-9.

“I am really happy beating world No.7 in the world, will just keep continuing playing my best and will keep this focus for the next rounds. This was my third win against a Chinese player recently,” she said after the match.

Not just singles, Manika has been in tremendous form in mixed doubles too. Less than a fortnight ago, she and G Sathiyan created history by becoming the first Indian mixed doubles pair to enter the top five of the ITTF World Rankings. It came after their splendid show at the recently-concluded WTT Contender Slovenia, where the pair finished with the silver medal.

Post the Commonwealth debacle, Manika vowed to fight back, saying she began training immediately after returning to India.

“I started training immediately after coming back to India. You should not think that ‘abhi khatam ho gaya’ (it has ended), you should never give up and should train immediately and work on your mistakes. “Of course, I was sad and upset when I lost my matches in CWG but I always tell myself this is not the end of the world,” she had said.

Semifinal opponent

She will need some of that fight and more against her semifinal opponent on Saturday. She faces Japanese World No. 5 Mimo Ito in the last-four clash.

Ito had drubbed Jeon Jihee of Korea 11-8, 11-5, 12-10, 15-13 in the other semifinal. 22-year-old Ito announced herself on the world stage in style. At the age of 15, she was part of the Japanese women’s team that won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Considered a great threat to Chinese table tennis dominance, Ito, at the 2020 Olympics, won gold in mixed doubles, a bronze in the women’s singles, and a silver medal in the women’s team event. She even has a winning record against several top Chinese players, including world champion Liu Shiwen. Her career-best rank was World No. 2 in 2020.

Her shovel serves and flat forehand smashes are something the Indian will have to deal with, though playing with a backhand pimple herself, Manika shouldn’t be too perplexed with Ito’s short-pimpled backhand punches.