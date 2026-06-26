‘Exhausted’ Manika accuses TTFI of breaching its own constitution in Asiad row

Manika then stated that she is giving up the fight for now, choosing to concentrate on her campaign in the WTT United States Smash 2026. (Reuters Photoa)

Table tennis star Manika Batra has said that the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) violated its own rules while selecting the Indian squad for the 2026 Asian Games but indicated that she won’t be pursuing the matter any more for now. Batra, who had won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games and is a triple gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games, was named only as a reserve for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and she had earlier asked for an explanation from the TTFI for her omission from the main squad.

She said in a statement on Friday that she was told by the TTFI that a nine-member selection committee had selected the Indian squad for the Asiad. “TTFI, in its response to me, has stated that the entire selection process was conducted strictly in accordance with the rules. However, the documents available with me show that a 9-member Selection Committee decided the Asian Games team, while Article 24(C)(j) of the TTFI Constitution states that no Sub-Committee can have more than 7 members,” she said.