Lower-ranked players most hurt by calendar rejig due to coronavirus scare

In the aftermath of the coronavirus, several sports events have been affected. And tennis is no exception. After the Asia-Oceania Group 1 Fed Cup event was postponed last week, four ATP Challenger Tour events, that were to be held in China, too have been pushed back or cancelled due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. As a result, the change in schedule has had a harsh impact on the lower ranked players who were set to compete.

“It’s a tough situation for everybody because many tournaments have been cancelled with the outbreak of the coronavirus. For now the plan is to stay in Europe and play. I don’t know what’s going to happen going forward. The Olympics are at stake at the moment if it keeps on going like this. It’s a new situation for everybody,” says world no 263 Sasikumar Mukund after his first round loss at the Tata Open Maharashtra. “I can’t really give a perfect explanation (about where I play next) because I don’t have a schedule. Where can I plan next? The tournaments got cancelled last Tuesday. Now we just have to wait and watch.”

A last-minute cancellation of an event would cause greater problems to lower-ranked players, as tournaments accept entries based on rankings. As such, a shortage in the supply of tournaments may force lower-ranked players to miss a week’s play. But the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has reportedly claimed nearly 500 lives after breaking out in Wuhan, has caused tennis authorities to take serious steps. The regional Fed Cup tie, which was originally to be hosted in Dongguan, had been shifted out to Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) decided to postpone the tie. As far as the ATP Challenger tour goes, though, China and the other countries in the Far East have been a favoured destination for Indian players.

Last year, Mukund played seven tournaments in China – including events in Shenzhen and Zhangjiagang which have been cancelled this year – one in Taiwan and three in South Korea. World no 182 Ramkumar Ramanathan played in China three times, twice in South Korea, and one each in Japan and Taiwan. Meanwhile, India’s highest ranked player, Prajnesh Gunneswaran played five events in China and one in Taiwan. Placed at 122 in the world, the task of making it to Challenger events around the world would be much easier for Prajnesh. “I was supposed to play Challengers in China, but I am not going because the tournaments are cancelled. But it doesn’t really make it more difficult,” he says. “There are other tournaments which I will be playing. It is a bit more tricky in the sense that it involves more travelling.”

