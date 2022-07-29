Lovlina stranded after leaving CWG opening ceremony midway, CDM not pleased

Updated: July 29, 2022 2:55:22 pm
Olympic bronze medallist Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain was left stranded for close to an hour after deciding to leave the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony midway. The ceremony on Thursday night went on for about two hours and Lovlina, along with another member of the Indian boxing contingent, Muhammad Hussamuddin, decided to leave early for the Games Village from the Alexander Stadium, a 30 minute drive.
“We want to train in the morning as we have a bout day after. The ceremony will go on for a while so we thought of leaving. We asked for a taxi but we were told that was not available,” said Lovlina when PTI asked her why she was leaving midway.
With the ceremony still on and the duo unable to book a taxi on its own, Lovlina and Hussamuddin were left clueless on how to ride back to their accommodation. They eventually took the first bus bound for the Village near the National Exhibition Centre.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Indian delegation has been provided three cars by the organisers but their drivers were done for the day as the athletes and officials arrived for the opening ceremony in buses. India’s Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari, who happens to be the vice president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), was not pleased with the development.
“We were in the middle of the ceremony and I got to know later that she and another boxer left early. We all came in buses and taxi option was not available at that time. They shouldn’t have come if they wanted to leave early. “There were so many athletes who decided not to come as they had training or competition in the morning, which we completely understand. I will be speaking to the boxing team on this matter,” said Bhandari.
A total 164 athletes and officials took part in the ceremony, which is half the Indian contingent’s size. The women’s cricket team members too decided to stay back in the hotel due to their opening game the following morning. Ahead of the Games, Lovlina had alleged that her coaches were harassed constantly after personal coach Sandhya Gurung was not allowed inside the Games Village upon arrival. Gurung was later given Village accreditation.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Lovlina stranded after leaving CWG opening ceremony midway, CDM not pleased
Coal Scam: Court convicts former Coal Secy, others
England and Germany set for historic Euro 2022 final
NEP 2020 two years celebration LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan to launch new initiatives today
Deepika Padukone pens appreciation post for Ranveer Singh amid controversy over his nude shoot: ‘Hello Handsome’
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon party the night away as they wrap Shehzada’s Haryana schedule
Image of Thiruvalluvar in saffron triggers fresh row at Coimbatore book fest
Travellers are coming back to the US. But they’re not spending
Govt has demonstrated its commitment to tiger conservation: Bhupender Yadav
Sridharan Sriram leaves Australia’s coaching job to focus on RCB role
Karnataka KCET Result 2022: When and where to check score card online
Good Luck Jerry movie review: This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness