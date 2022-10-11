scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Lovlina, Jaismine, Sanjeet, Hussamuddin storm into boxing finals

Nikhil Dubey clinched the bout 4-1 to set up a title clash against Mizoram's Malsawmitluanga, who got the better of Goa's Puspender Rathee 5-0.

Lovlina Borgohain after winning the semifinal. ( Source : Boxing Federation of India/ Twitter )

Tokyo Olympics bronze winner boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Commonwealth Games medallists Mohammed Hussamuddin and Jaismine Lamboria registered dominating victories to storm into the finals of their respective weight divisions at the National Games .

Also advancing to their respective finals were Services heavyweight boxer Sanjeet, Punjab’s Simranjit Kaur and Mandeep Kaur, national championship silver medallist duo of Ankit Sharma and Minakshi of Haryana while Assam’s Ankushita Boro set up an exciting summit clash against Manipur’s Alena Thounaojam in the 66kg welterweight category. Home state boxers Aasifali Asgarali Saiyed and Ruchita Rajput had to settle for bronze medals after losing their respective bouts. In the women’s 75kg middleweight category, Lovlina lit up the ring, displaying her class against local girl Ruchita, who looked good in patches before the lanky Assamese used her experience to win the bout and set up a summit clash with Haryana’s Saweety Boora.

In the men’s 57kg featherweight category, Gujarat’s Aasifali went down by unanimous decision 5-0 to Haryana’s Sachin Siwach, who will be up against two-time CWG medallist Hussamuddin of the Services in the final.

However, it was heartbreak for multiple Asian championship medallist Shiva Thapa of Assam, who went down 2-3 in a close bout against Services’ Akash. His statemates, Jamuna Boro (57kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (60kg) also had to settle for the bronze medals. Meanwhile, Maharashtra pugilist Nikhil Dubey got a great opportunity to pay his tributes to his coach Dhananjay Tiwari, who passed away in a freak road accident while travelling from Mumbai to watch his ward play the men’s middleweight 75kg semifinal against Services’ Sumit Kundu.

Nikhil clinched the bout 4-1 to set up a title clash against Mizoram’s Malsawmitluanga, who got the better of Goa’s Puspender Rathee 5-0.

Earlier, Asian championships bronze medallist Jasmine used her longer reach and nimble footwork to great effect against her lesser known Manipuri opponent Pravish Konthoujam to storm into the final with a 5-0 win in 60 kg category. Olympian Simranjit Kaur got rid of Assam’s Pwilao in the other semifinal.In the women’s 66kg, former Asian youth champion Ankushita forced the referee to give two standing counts of eight within 30 seconds of the opening round against Rajasthan’s Lalita before walking away with a one-sided 5-0 win.

In the process, Ankushita, the bronze medallist at the 2022 Elorda Cup in Kazakhstan, extended her unbeaten record to fourth against the Rajasthan pugilist. In the other last four bout, Manipur’s Alena registered a close 3-2 split decision victory over Punjab’s Komalpreet Kaur. In the men’s 92kg heavyweight division, reigning Asian champion Sanjeet recorded a first round RSC win over Rajasthan’s Neeraj Kumar. In the summit clash, Sanjeet will now look to avenge his recent loss at the Asian Championship trials against Haryana’s Naveen, who beat Punjab’s Kanwarpreet Singh by split 4-1 decision.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

In the men’s +92kg super heavyweight final, Chandigarh’s Sawan Gill will take on Services’ Narender. Three other Services’ boxers, Etash Khan Muhammed (60kg), Akash (67kg) and Sachin Kumar (80kg) also made it to the finals of their respective categories.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 09:58:10 pm
Next Story

HP leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: election campaign head of divided Congress unit, emerging CM face

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 11: Latest News