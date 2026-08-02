Glasgow restaurant’s Instagram account deleted after Lovlina calls out wrong India map

A Glasgow-based restaurant said that it will change its logo after a video of boxer Lovlina Borgohain pointing out that it depicted a wrong map of India went viral. Minutes after putting the statement out on its Instagram handle, the outlet deleted its account on the social media platform.

The Indian boxing contingent had a celebratory dinner at Mister Singh’s India, The Home of Curry in Glasgow on Saturday following India’s historic haul of 10 boxing medals — seven gold and three silver — at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Olympic medallist Lovlina had won silver in women’s middleweight.

“Mr Singh’s India, is very proud of our Indian heritage and ancestry, for almost 32 years we have served, for India and around the world,” the restaurant had said in the statement. “First and foremost, we would like to unequivocally apologise for the depiction of the wrong map of India. We will take immediate steps to correct this. Once again our sincere apologies, we never wanted to offend anyone rather wanted to serve with pride to Indian contingent.