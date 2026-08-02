Glasgow restaurant’s Instagram account deleted after Lovlina calls out wrong India map

A Glasgow-based restaurant said that it will change its logo after a video of boxer Lovlina Borgohain pointing out that it depicted a wrong map of India went viral. Minutes after putting the statement out on its Instagram handle, the outlet deleted its account on the social media platform.
The Indian boxing contingent had a celebratory dinner at Mister Singh’s India, The Home of Curry in Glasgow on Saturday following India’s historic haul of 10 boxing medals — seven gold and three silver — at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Olympic medallist Lovlina had won silver in women’s middleweight.
“Mr Singh’s India, is very proud of our Indian heritage and ancestry, for almost 32 years we have served, for India and around the world,” the restaurant had said in the statement. “First and foremost, we would like to unequivocally apologise for the depiction of the wrong map of India. We will take immediate steps to correct this. Once again our sincere apologies, we never wanted to offend anyone rather wanted to serve with pride to Indian contingent.
“We will change the logo with proper map. It was our humble privilege and honour, that we served team India, after their fantastic, achievements in the Commonwealth Games. All athletes and guests thoroughly enjoyed their evening, these memories will last with us for India. Team Mr Singh India”
In the video that went viral, Lovlina can be seen holding up the restaurant’s napkin that had the logo, which she said depicted an Indian map without the North Eastern part of the country. “Please don’t take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that’s displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That’s all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” Lovlina can be heard saying in the video.
Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh had earlier said that there was no confrontation with the owners of the restaurant. “There was no confrontation. It was an aberration and we pointed that out, me and Lovlina. They accepted their mistake and assured us that it will be corrected,” Singh told PTI.