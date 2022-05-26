scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Lovlina Borgohain elected as IBA Athletes Committee Chair

Borgohain and Thapa were elected by the boxers that participated during the men and women's world championships that were held in October 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

By: PTI |
Updated: May 26, 2022 4:36:22 pm
Lovlina Borgohain has been elected as the chair and a voting member on the Board of Directors for the Athletes' Committee. (File)

Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has been elected as the chair and a voting member on the Board of Directors for the Athletes’ Committee, the International Boxing Association (IBA) said on Thursday.

Borgohain received the highest number of votes during the election held at the 2022 Women’s World Championships.
“I feel honoured to have been elected as the chair of IBA’s Athlete’s Committee, I expected to become a member, but never thought that I will also become the chair of the committee, this will help me promote Indian boxing and especially women boxing to other boxers of the world,” Borgohain said in a release.

“This is a huge opportunity for me to promote boxing and I plan to first discuss what all needs to be addressed in Boxing this year with other members and boxers of the world and then take those suggestions and grievances to the Board of Director’s committee.” Indian boxer Shiva Thapa has also been elected as a member of the IBA Athletes Committee following the election held during the 2021 IBA Men’s World Championships.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...Premium
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impactPremium
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impact
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
More Premium Stories >>

Borgohain and Thapa were elected by the boxers that participated during the men and women’s world championships that were held in October 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 26: Latest News