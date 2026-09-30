Lovlina Borgohain beats world champion to reach second straight Asian final

Borgohain had been given a direct entry to the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games before losing the final to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree. (File/AP)

Lovlina Borgohain beat world champion Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan 3-2 in the women’s 75kg semi-final on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian woman boxer to reach consecutive Asian Games finals. Mary Kom, in 2014, was the only Indian woman to reach one before her.

Borgohain had been given a direct entry to the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games before losing the final to Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree. She is now only the second woman boxer to reach the final at this Asian Games, after Parveen Hooda.

Bogdanova, a southpaw, worked her at close range in the first round and took it 2-3. Borgohain moved to the outside in the second, landing at distance, and took it 10-9 on all five scorecards. Bogdanova came back to take the third 2-3, but Borgohain held her off the whole round. In the fourth, two of the three remaining judges gave it to her, enough for the win.