Lovlina Borgohain assured of medal at Commonwealth Games 2026 without throwing a punch

Star Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain is already assured of a medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 without even stepping into the ring or landing a single punch. On Thursday, the day the CWG 2026 gets underway in Glasgow, the boxer from Assam received a direct entry into the semifinals of the women’s 75kg event, which guarantees her at least a bronze.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist was handed a first-round bye in the five-boxer draw, automatically securing a place in the last four and assuring herself a podium finish. She will now take on Tuvalu’s Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni (TKBP) Taafaki in the semifinal on July 31, with the winner advancing to the gold medal bout.