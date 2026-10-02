Lovlina Borgohain wins maiden Asian Games gold, joins Mary Kom in exclusive club

Star Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain won her maiden Asian Games gold after beating China’s Ziyi Bao in a nervy final of the women’s 75kg at the Nishio Gymnasium on Friday, becoming only the second Indian woman after the legendary Mary Kom to win an Asiad gold.
Lovlina, who had earlier defeated Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova to enter the final, went one better than her silver at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou to finally change the colour of her medal at the continental event.
The 28-year-old has already won medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian Games, and Asian Championships, and the gold in Nagoya adds another significant chapter to an already decorated career.
Lovlina’s triumph also marks India’s 12th gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games, continuing the contingent’s strong showing on Day 14.
The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist came into the final on the back of a strong run in Nagoya and a silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
More to follow…