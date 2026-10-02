Lovlina’s golden birthday: From Olympics bronze to Asian Games gold

Before Friday, only London Olympics bronze medallist Mary Kom had won an Asian Games gold medal among Indian women boxers. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain joined her after beating Ziyi 5-0 in the women’s 75kg final on Friday morning. The title came on her birthday after a tough campaign in an eight-boxer draw: the Assamese boxer began with a 5-0 win over Seong Su-yeon of Korea in the quarter-finals, followed by a 3-2 split-decision win over reigning 70kg world champion Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan before beating Ziyi 5-0 in the final.

“I have been boxing for the last 15 years, and the target is to always finish on the podium. But to hear the national anthem is always special. Yes, there were some hard times as I could not win a gold medal. After the Tokyo Olympics, there have been ups and downs, but then this year my target was to change the colour of the Asian Games medal. I went with the mindset that I have nothing to lose and have to win,” Lovlina told the broadcasters after her win.