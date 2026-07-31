Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins silver in 110+kg final

Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh won silver in the men’s 110+kg final in the eighth day of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Lovepreet took the lead with three successful lifts in snatch with the highest being 176kg. He would go even better in Clean and Jerk, lifting a maximum of 212 kg, finishing with a combined lift of 388 kg. He, however, was was usurped by New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti, who came from behind to lift 223 kg, pipping Lovepreet by just 1 kg as he finsihed with a combined lift of 389 kg.
Lovepreet’s silver was India’s ninth medal in weightlifting and para-weightlifting events combined.
Lovepreet, born in Bal Sachandar village, Amritsar, Punjab, comes from a humble family. Inspired by local weightlifters, he began weightlifting in 2010 at the age of 13 under the guidance of local coaches. Despite financial hardships, his determination and disciplined training helped him progress steadily through the junior and senior ranks.
Lovepreet represented Punjab in national competitions before joining the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Camp at NS NIS Patiala in 2017. He initially competed in the 105 kg category, winning medals at the Junior Commonwealth and Asian Junior Championships. After the introduction of new IWF weight categories, he moved to the 109 kg category, where he won the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.
Now competing in the Men’s +110 kg category, he hads achieved a personal best total of 386 kg (174 kg Snatch + 212 kg Clean & Jerk), a record he bettered on Thursday, while finishing 5th at the 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships, establishing himself among India’s top heavyweight weightlifters.
Mirabai Chanu delivered the nation’s first gold, winning her third consecutive CWG title in the women’s 48kg category with a combined lift of 190kg. Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav and Valluri Ajaya Babu added silver medals in their respective weight categories, while Bindyarani Devi secured a bronze. On Tuesday, Harjinder Kaur also grabbed a silver in the women’s 69kg Final.