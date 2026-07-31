Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins silver in 110+kg final

Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh won silver in the men’s 110+kg final in the eighth day of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Lovepreet took the lead with three successful lifts in snatch with the highest being 176kg. He would go even better in Clean and Jerk, lifting a maximum of 212 kg, finishing with a combined lift of 388 kg. He, however, was was usurped by New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti, who came from behind to lift 223 kg, pipping Lovepreet by just 1 kg as he finsihed with a combined lift of 389 kg.

Lovepreet’s silver was India’s ninth medal in weightlifting and para-weightlifting events combined.