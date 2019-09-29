Lightning strikes twice

Hosts Japan pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Rugby World Cup history as they beat world number two-ranked Ireland 19-12 in Shizuoka. Japan had announced their arrival on the world stage four years ago with a win over the Springboks in Brighton. But this result pushes them sensationally closer to heading into rugby’s stratospheric Tier 1.

Advertising

Having lost each of their last seven matches to Ireland by an average of near 30 points, this was Japan’s first ever victory against the World No 2 team. Ireland tend to make heavy weather of World Cups and have an additional scourge in notoriously going down in their last four pool stage defeats at the Rugby World Cup against the host nation.

Japan showed what headlining a home World Cup meant with a leadup that’s seen them win five of their last six matches at the World Cup, after having won just one of their initial 24 matches at the tournament. However this was Ireland’s first loss to a non-Tier One nation, having won each of their previous 15 times.

No side has lost a match at the Rugby World Cup and gone on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, which means there will be renewed doubts about the slide this last year of Joe Schmidt’s side.

Advertising

The story, though, belonged to Japan. Here’s what they did right:

Relentless attacks: Ireland had led at half time with two tries from Ringrose and Kearney, though three Yu Tamura penalties kept the game to within one point. When Kenki Fukuoka who came in as replacement leapt over in the corner in the 59th minute, the Brave Blossoms went in front for the first time. The Japanese had been relentless in their attacking intent from the very start, playing their fast-paced, free-floating rugby undeterred by one of rugby’s stodgiest defences which was pulled this way and that. Ireland’s two tries were meant to quell the home challenge, but the crowd only gained in decibel with each territorial progress and turnover.

Inspired change: It’s not like the Irish were playing badly, just that Japan hit the high notes unceasingly. Japan’s legendary captain Michael Leitch, whose benching by coach JJ had been cacaphonously controversial, came on in the 31st minute. He led a forward press starting live a wave towards the end of the first half and Ireland were left manically defending and pushing back frantically at the oncoming waves in the energy-sapping afternoon heat. “The familiar signs that tend to crop up when Ireland are not functioning began to re-appear — missed line-outs, dropped catches and a knock-on after winning a scrum inside their own 22 as the pressure continued to build,” according to the BBC.

Costly mistake: Promising Jack Carty, starting on only his second game had been poised in his kicking aiding the two tries until it all crumbled for the Irish. But he gave Japan the first sniff of blood when kicking a restart dead before the hitherto indomitable Irish pack, which turned over on their own scrum.

Fukuoka seals it: The hero was Japanese winger Kenki Fukuoka who ran in the try that sealed Japan’s famous victory, much like their breathless 34-32 win over Springboks. “Fukuoka was not even meant to be in the match squad, but stepped onto the bench when William Tupou picked up a late injury and Lomano Lemeki started. The 27-year-old stormed in at the corner to send the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa into delirium though, and rip up the pre-written expectations for Pool A,” said UK’s Telegraph.

***

How the table looks

Pool A was significant since it would decide who either of New Zealand or South Africa would face in quarters should all things go to plan in that pool. It was ripped to be a toss-up between Ireland and Scotland, before Japan raced ahead with two wins from two. The hosts would attempt to reach the Last 8 for the first time though they will recall how three group wins weren’t enough last time around. However the Brave Blossoms have exploded the group wide open now.

As former Ireland wing Shane Horgan told BBC: “This tournament needed a second-tier nation to beat a first-tier nation and this was no fluke – they thoroughly deserved it, [they] out-played Ireland. We have an absolute stonker for the last game of this group, Japan versus Scotland. The whole world will be watching, which is exactly what you want at a World Cup.”

***

Reactions: ‘It was seismic’

“We are obviously ecstatic about the result. We’ve been preparing for three years so we felt like we had an advantage. You’ve just got to be careful before the game. You don’t want to come across too arrogant and cocky. We obviously had a lot of belief in our gameplan and in what we wanted to do. We knew how good Ireland were and how strong they were.”

— Jamie Joseph

Japan coach

“We played well in the first quarter, we got into a 12-3 lead and then stopped playing. We probably fell on the wrong side of the penalty count. Three or four of them were for offsides that we felt were pretty tough. It just gave them the front foot and they didn’t button off.”

— Joe Schmidt

Ireland coach

“It was a seismic. Any young kids watching who want to see how to tackle properly should watch this Japan team.”

— Ben Ryan

coached Fiji to Olympic Sevens gold